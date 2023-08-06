2023 Hundred Football Season Preview

HUNDRED, W.Va (WDTV) - The playing field is never perfectly even for every team - and Hundred, with fewer than 20 players on the roster, faces a challenge that few other schools will endure.

However, that challenge does nothing to stop the Hornets.

“You know, there’s no doubt that Hundred is one of the smallest schools in the state - for us to field a team like we do says a ton about the kids who come out.

“Our school is getting smaller, but these kids’ hearts are huge. They have goals that we’ve talked about through April, May, June, July, all through summer practices, the weight room - it’s difficult, but we’re working through it and we’ve got a really nice team this year.”

Head coach Jason Sleeth said that while talking about the challenge of Hundred, but that challenge was never used as an excuse by him or any of the players on Hundred’s roster.

Lineman Jacob Merrill, a 4-year starter on both the offensive and defensive sides for the Hornets, said that the goal this year is to “just prove that a small team can go places”.

The Hornets went 3-7 in 2022, but after starting the season 0-5, turned it around to finish 3-2 in the final 5 games.

They also scored 193 points, and rushed for over 2000 yards last year.

The tools for success are there, as Hundred returns their starting quarterback, sophomore Toby Michael, and leading rusher, sophomore Karter Parson (750+ yards).

“The strength this year is our offensive line,” said Sleeth. “It’s a solid core of 4-year starters - we have a strong QB, RB as well, and that’s a good combo”.

The Hornets will open the season against Clay-Battelle on August 25th.

2023 Hundred Football Schedule 1 - vs Clay-Battelle, Aug 25 @ 7 PM 2 - @ Cameron, Sept 1 @ 7 PM 3 - @ Beallsville, Sept 8 @ 7 PM 4 - @ Millersport, Sept 15 @ 7 PM 5 - vs Montcalm, Sept 29 @ 7 PM 6 - vs Paden City, Oct 6 @ 7 PM 7 - @ Hancock, Oct 13 @ 7 PM 8 - @ Valley Wetzel, Oct 20 @ 7 PM 9 - @ Richwood, Nov 3 @ 7:30 PM

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.