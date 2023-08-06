2023 Lewis County Football Season Preview

WESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - After a 2-8 season in 2021, Lewis County started an upward trend, reaching 5-5 in 2022 - and this season, the expectation and hope is for more from Lewis County football.

4th-year starting quarterback Bryant Zielinski said, “I think the end goal [for this season] is the playoffs ... we have a rough schedule, but we’ll play every game to the best of our ability and see where that goes”.

Senior linebacker/fullback Brayden Carder agreed: “I think last year, we hit that 5-5 mark and couldn’t get over that hump. But this year, we can, and I really hope we can do it”.

Lewis County, like most teams at this stage of the season, focused heavily on fundamental skills and drills to start their fall camp - head coach Dustin Cogar (9th season at the helm) explained their practice style, and how he’s attempting to blend a large group of young players with a big senior class:

“It’s a different type of practice plan with such a big nucleus back”, said Cogar. “It’s a balance between making sure the seniors don’t get bored but they freshman and sophomores get the reps they need.

“Focus on the fundamentals, and the biggest thing we want is smart, dedicated football players. If we can do that week in and week out, that’ll give us a chance to be successful on Fridays.”

The Minutemen will search for a return to the playoffs this season, having not made the playoffs since the 2019 season.

2023 Lewis County Football Schedule 1 - vs Fairmont Senior, Aug 25 @ 7 PM 2 - @ Braxton County, Sept 1 @ 7 PM 3 - vs Elkins, Sept 8 @ 7 PM 4 - @ Roane County, Sept 15 @ 7:30 PM 5 - vs Lincoln, Sept 29 @ 7 PM 6 - @ Buckhannon-Upshur, Oct 6 @ 7 PM 7 - vs North Marion, Oct 13 @ 7 PM 8 - vs Philip Barbour, Oct 20 @ 7 PM 9 - vs East Fairmont, Oct 27 @ 7 PM 10 - @ Grafton, Nov 3 @ 7 PM

