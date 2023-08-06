Body of missing man found

BOONE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A community search for a missing man has concluded after a body was discovered, according to the Boone County Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff said deputies helped take part in the search for Kaden Barker, 21 of Orgas, on Saturday morning.

Barker was reported missing this week after family members were unable to locate him.

Officials said a local property owner discovered the body Saturday morning and alerted deputies who were nearby.

“This is an absolute tragedy and as you can imagine, the outcome has devastated the family,” said Sheriff Barker. “We ask that you keep Kaden’s family and friends in your thoughts and prayers in the days and weeks moving forward.”

The situation is currently under investigation and anyone with information is asked to call (304) 369-9913.

Sheriff Barker said at this time it is too early to know if any foul play is suspected.

