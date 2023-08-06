BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Danny Ray Cutlip, 52, of Webster Springs passed away on Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at JW Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown. Born May 2, 1971 in Webster Springs, Danny was the son of the late Trenton Cutlip and Judy Ann (Hall) Greene. Dan held two Master’s Degrees in Engineering and Leadership from both WVU and Marshall and was a well-respected and loved English teacher at his alma mater, Webster County High School. He was named Teacher of the Year in 2009. His passion was for education; he loved passing on his knowledge and molding young minds educationally and through sports. He held multiple levels of Black Belts in Karate. He was an active member of Brothers of the Wheel in Camden-on-Gauley. Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife, Cheryl Cutlip; brothers: Michael “Dukk” Cutlip (wife, Sandy), Warren Cutlip, and Scott Casteel (wife, Kim); sisters: Brittany Postlewait, Mary Kinsey (husband, Jack), and Holly Clark (husband, Trevor); aunts: Janet Morton and Linda Cline; step-mother, Peggy Cutlip; several nieces and nephews; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn his passing.In keeping with Danny’s wishes, he has been cremated and a graveside service will be held to celebrate his legacy 11am, Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Holly River Baptist Church Cemetery, with Bro. Scott Casteel officiating. Friends may gather with the family for fellowship 6pm-9pm Tuesday evening at Dodd & Reed Funeral Home, Webster Springs.Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.doddreedfh.com.Dodd & Reed Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Cutlip family.

