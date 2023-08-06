FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Severe Thunderstorms Expected Tomorrow

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Showers and thunderstorms have been moving across NCWV this afternoon and more are expected tomorrow. Those however are expected to be stronger and more severe. The National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center has put NCWV in the “Enhanced Risk” for severe weather throughout the day tomorrow. Multiple rounds are expected to start in the morning and carry into the afternoon and evening. Current outlooks are pointing to the worst storms to pass in the afternoon with threats of heavy rain, strong to damaging winds, hail, and even a small chance for a tornado or two. Michael Moranelli has the updates as of tonight and be sure to stick with us for all the updates as we go through the day tomorrow.

