FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Severe Thunderstorms Expected Tomorrow

Strong showers and thunderstorms expected throughout NCWV tomorrow
By Michael Moranelli
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 6:44 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Showers and thunderstorms have been moving across NCWV this afternoon and more are expected tomorrow. Those however are expected to be stronger and more severe. The National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center has put NCWV in the “Enhanced Risk” for severe weather throughout the day tomorrow. Multiple rounds are expected to start in the morning and carry into the afternoon and evening. Current outlooks are pointing to the worst storms to pass in the afternoon with threats of heavy rain, strong to damaging winds, hail, and even a small chance for a tornado or two. Michael Moranelli has the updates as of tonight and be sure to stick with us for all the updates as we go through the day tomorrow.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The recall impacts less than 7,000 bags of 14.5 oz and 1 oz bags.
Voluntary recall issued for some Doritos Nacho Cheese flavored chips
Sedrick McGlaston
Authorities searching for missing man
Photo of Josh Sills on WVU's 2019 football roster
NFL player, former WVU player found not guilty of rape, kidnapping
File photo of Tim McGraw.
Tim McGraw bringing tour to West Virginia
Pennsboro Speedway Heritage Festival Days in 2016.
Racing to officially return to Pennsboro Speedway in 2024

Latest News

Severe Risk
Scattered Showers Expected Late Tomorrow
next 3 days
Storms approach WV Sunday evening, which could turn severe by Monday afternoon
3-Day planner for Clarksburg between today and Sunday, August 6, 2023
Ending the week with warm, partly sunny conditions
next 3 days
Temperatures rise this weekend, but storms end the day Sunday