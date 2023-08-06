BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - John Letcher Dalton, 62, of Fairmont passed away on Friday, August 4, 2023, at his home. He was born in Fairmont on October 1, 1960, son of the late Mary Alice Hawkins Dalton and Hough Dalton.John is survived by his wife of 34 years, Judy Dalton; daughter, Jackie Starr; two grandsons, Gage Starr and Hayden Minger; a granddaughter, Iris Kimble; and several nieces and nephews.In addition to his parents, John was preceded in death by both maternal and paternal grandparents; his brothers, Ricky Lee and Martin Luther Dalton; and sister, Sybil Katherine “Kathy” Flynn.John was a graduate of East Fairmont High School and worked for Omni Drilling and M.A. Heston Inc. until he had an accident at work. John was loved by everyone and will be missed by many. He loved nothing more than his family and pets.The family will receive friends at Ford Funeral Home, 201 Columbia St., Fairmont, WV 26554, on Wednesday, August 9, 2023, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. and on Thursday, August 10, 2023, from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. The funeral service will be held in the funeral home on Thursday, August 10, 2023, at 11 a.m. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.fordfuneralhomes.com.

