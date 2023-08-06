Lurch Fest 2023 celebrates local legend

PHILIPPI, W.Va (WDTV) - The Addams family was one of televisions’ most popular families in the 60s, but locals in Philippi may not have had to wait until an episode aired to meet a member of the creepy and kooky family. Ted Cassidy, the actor most notable for his role as Lurch, the Addams family’s butler, grew up in Philippi. While Cassidy passed away in 1979, his legacy lives on in the form of a festival called ‘Lurch Fest’. This is the festival’s third year, and was hosted on Museum Street in Philippi. In attendance was Ted Cassidy’s son, Sean. Sean Cassidy met with Lurch fans and signed autographs, he says the festival means a lot to him.

“How many people get a chance to visit a celebration of their father? It’s awesome,” Cassidy said. “I love Philippi, I have for decades. The people here are wonderful, it’s a wonderful time.”

When they weren’t waiting in line to meet the son of Lurch, festival goers had the chance to get Lurch-inspired merchandise and food. The event also featured raffles, contests, and live music. Lurch Fest 2023 saw a successful turnout, but a biographer working on a Ted Cassidy book, says next year’s could be better.

“Folks are here for lurch fest, and what’s going to be exciting is that next year the book ‘lurching forward’ will come out,” Cook said. “[the book] will have a forward by Sean Cassidy, I will have written the book, and I think a lot of people are interested in reading more about the details of Ted Cassidy’s life.”

