Apartment fire displaces 88 residents

By Kimberly Donahue
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 5:47 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
CHAPMANVILLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Eighty-eight people were displaced Monday by an apartment building fire in Chapmanville, the American Red Cross reports.

It started around 11 a.m. Monday as a kitchen fire in an eighth-floor apartment in the 600 block of Main Street at the Chapmanville Towers, said Angela Akers who’s with the American Red Cross.

No injuries were reported, and the fire was contained to the apartment where it started. There was water damage, however, to other apartments.

According to Akers, the sprinkler system went off, causing the damage. Crews from SERVPRO have been on the scene to help with that damage.

The Red Cross is hopeful some of the residents can start moving back into their apartments by Tuesday.

All of the displaced residents who were staying at Chapmanville High School and a community center were moving Monday evening to a nearby hotel.

