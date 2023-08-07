Donna Kay Morrison Westbrook, 59, of Mt. Clare, WV, passed away on Friday, August 4, 2023, at her son’s residence in Morgantown. She was born in Clarksburg, WV, on June 22, 1964, a daughter of the late Thomas C. and Lois L. Layfield Morrison. Donna is survived by two sons, Thomas C. Westbrook and wife Rebecca of Morgantown, and Charles Wade of Texas; two granddaughters, Evelyn and Abigail; one sister, Tommi Morrison; as well as several nieces, nephews, and cousins. In addition to her parents, Donna was preceded in death by a sister, Kim Anderson. Donna was a graduate of Washington Irving High School Class of 1982 and was a Loan Officer for Freedom Bank and many other banks for several years. She was a member of the 304 Jeep Club and loved participating in parades and rock crawling with fellow members. She was a wonderful advocate for dog rescues, and most especially loved her “weeney dogs”. She enjoyed WVU Sport, and friends were a big part of her life. Above all, she loved her granddaughters. She will be sadly missed by all of those who knew and loved her. Friends and family may call at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort, on Thursday, August 10, 2023 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. where the funeral service will be held at the conclusion of the visitation with Rezin Hudkins presiding. Honoring Donna’s wishes, she will be cremated following the service. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

