Dozens of dogs and cats seized from home in hoarding case

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A case of animal hoarding in Huntington led to 31 animals being seized from a home.

According to a control officer with the Huntington Cabell Wayne Animal Control Shelter, Adult Protective Services performed a welfare check at a home in the 300 block of 27th Street West. It took place Monday morning.

After discovering the conditions inside, the animal shelter was called to assist.

The control officer says a strong, foul odor hit as they entered, and dogs and cats were found in stacked cages. He says cages and the house had a large amount of animal waste.

The executive director of the shelter, Courtney Proctor-Cross, says 12 dogs and 19 cats were taken from the home to the shelter, which was already at maximum capacity.

“The animals were in various stages of mange,” she said. “Some of them look OK. Some have horrible skin problems.”

No deceased animals were found at the property.

Proctor-Cross says the husband and wife who live in the home had gotten pet food from the shelter before, and the couple considered themselves rescuers.

“They’d actually been coming and getting food from us, because we give people food when they come and say they don’t have enough food to feed their animals,” she said. “We’re not in a position to go check on every person who comes and asks for a donation, so if we can help people out in that way, we do. It’s just unfortunate things got to this place.”

The control officer says 31 misdemeanor animal cruelty charges will be filed, and code enforcement will be notified about conditions of the home, since it’s not considered safe for anyone to be living there.

A neighbor who didn’t want to be identified says the couple has good hearts and intentions but got overwhelmed.

“It just turns into a nightmare,” Proctor-Cross said, “a nightmare for the animals living in that situation, and then it makes it really hard for the group like our shelter trying to take all these animals in now when we’re already full, and we’ve got to figure out something to do with them, and then how to move them.”

She says it may be a couple weeks before the animals will be available for adoption.

“They’ll have to be spayed and neutered, vaccinated,” she said. “Some may not be available for a couple weeks while things are resolved with the court system.”

