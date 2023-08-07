Emery David Knotts, 92, of Fairview, passed away August 5th, 2023 after a long, hard fought battle with Parkinson’s and dementia. Emery was the loving husband of 72 years to Catherine Knotts. Wonderful father of 6 children, grandfather of 8, great grandfather of 12. Emery was born in 1931 in Preston County, WV. While his formal education was short, he was wise beyond most scholars. Emery grew up during the depression but often said that they were too poor to know that times were tough. He quit school at the age of 12 to go to work cutting timber, using a cross cut saw and his trusty horse. He worked hard all of his life, his jobs included coal mining (the hard way), ship building, and making chain link fence. He met the love of his life while sled riding in 1949. They fell in love and their journey began. Because of their love, so many lives have been enriched. He family always came first, camping and fishing every weekend. His children and grandchildren were the light of his life. He taught them many things, but most importantly, by example, he taught them to be good people. After retirement he enjoyed a lot of front porch sittin’ and tinkering in his work shop making rocking horses and bird houses. He was a talented craftsman. He had every tool known to man and was always happy to share, if you needed it, he had it. He loved to cut grass and if you lived in Laurel Run, he was always happy to cut your grass. Emery will be greatly missed. He left us with many stories and many memories. He will not be forgotten. Emery is survived by his wife, Catherine Knotts; son, Thomas Knotts of Fairview, WV; daughters, Anna Thiele (Buddy) of Augusta, GA, and Patricia Parrucci (Greg) of Fairmont, WV; grandchildren, David Garrett (Jennifer) of Belmont, NH, Jackie Cavey (Jamie) of Pasadena, MD, Jennifer Vincent of Lancaster, PA, Amy Thiele of Winchester, VA, Philip Thiele of Laurel, MD, Zachary Parrucci (Sara) of Fairmont, WV, Joshua Parrucci (Jaz) of Victoria, Australia, and Benjamin Parrucci (Allie) of Fairmont, WV; sister, Reva (Bob) Hunter of Vero Beach, FL; half brothers, Maynard and Robert of Fairview, WV; half sisters, Jeannette Radolec (John) of Georgia, Nora Haskiell (Tom) of Fairmont, WV, Elsa Swiger (Jim) of Fairview, WV, and Eileen Knotts of Fairview, WV. He was preceded in death by his mother, Mammie (Winters) Knotts; father, Clarence Knotts; brothers, Willard Knotts, Warren Knotts, Marshal (Dutch) Knotts, Pete Knotts, and Kelmer Knotts; half brother, Joshua Knotts; and sisters, Claudia Bragg, and Barbara Knotts; son, David; and daughters, Carmen and Bernadette. The family wished to thank everyone who has helped along the way with a meal, a trip to the store, a helping hand with the heavy lifting (Tim and Greg), or a visit just to say hi. We are truly blessed to be surrounded by such good folks. “Grieve not for me. Remember the best times, the laughter, the fun. Remember the good life I lived while I was strong. My mind is at ease, my soul is at rest, for I was truly blessed.” The family will receive friends at Domico Funeral Home – Curry Chapel, 100 Grant Street in Fairview, on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 from 10:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. The funeral will be at the funeral home on Wednesday at 1:00 p.m. with Pastor Stephanie Bennett officiating. Interment will follow at Fairview Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made to Parkinson’s research or hospice care or to plant a tree in his memory. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.domicofh.com.

