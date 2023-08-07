First at 4 Forum: Dr. Sunil Sharma

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Dr. Sunil Sharma with the WVU Medicine Division of Pulmonary, Critical Care, and Sleep Medicine joined First at 4 on Monday.

He talked about a recent survey that found West Virginia being number one in the country for emphysema and COPD, symptoms to look out for regarding pulmonary care, and studying sleep patterns.

You can watch the full interview above

