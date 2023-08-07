FIRST ALERT: Severe storms throughout today

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Today will start the work week with severe thunderstorms pushing in throughout today. Find out the timing and impacts, and what happens after today, in the video above!

A complex low-pressure system will push through the Mid-Atlantic region and West Virginia today, lifting moisture and warm air into our region and resulting in instability. As a result, thunderstorms will push in throughout the day, starting in the mid-morning and moving out by late evening. Some models suggest that most of the severe thunderstorms, which can produce heavy rain and damaging winds, will be in the mountain counties, or even east of the Mountain State altogether. Still, it’s likely the lowlands will see at least a few severe thunderstorms. The main threats will be heavy rain and the risk of flooding, damaging winds and hail, although an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out. Because the threat of severe weather covers much of West Virginia, the Storm Prediction Center has our region under an Enhanced Risk, i.e. several severe thunderstorms are possible. So we are declaring a First Alert Weather Day for today and are watching the situation carefully. Make sure to have plans in place, such as having a first aid kit and weather radio and having a safe place to go in case something happens. Besides the threat of severe weather, skies will be partly cloudy, and temperatures will reach the mid-80s.

Overnight, most of the severe weather threat dissipates, but scattered showers, and even a few thunderstorms, will linger until after midnight. Besides that, skies will be partly cloudy, with lows in the 60s. Then tomorrow afternoon, skies will be partly sunny, with light winds and highs in the upper-70s to low-80s. Wednesday will also be partly sunny, with highs in the mid-80s. Then on Thursday, another low-pressure system will bring scattered showers, and even a few storms, into our region. So expect some rain on that day. Thereafter, rain chances will stick around even for the weekend. All the while, temperatures will stay in the 80s, around average for mid-August. In short, today will bring severe weather chances, and more rain chances are expected later this week.

And if you have any weather photos or videos you want to send our way, send them here.

Today: A few thunderstorms and mostly cloudy skies this morning, then more thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening hours. Southwesterly winds of 10-15 mph. High: 80.

Tonight: Scattered storms before midnight, transitioning to cloudy skies and a few showers thereafter. Westerly winds of 10-15 mph. Low: 61.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy skies. Westerly winds of 10-15 mph. High: 80.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy skies. West-southwesterly winds of 5-10 mph. High: 82.

