BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for many of West Virginia’s 55 counties, including all of north-central West Virginia.

The NWS says a tornado watch means tornadoes are possible in the area. Additionally, be ready to act quickly if a warning is issued or you suspect a tornado is approaching.

FIRST ALERT: Tornado watch in effect all of NCWV until 6 p.m. (WDTV)

The following counties have been placed under a tornado watch until 6 p.m. on Monday:

Barbour

Boone

Braxton

Cabell

Calhoun

Clay

Doddridge

Fayette

Gilmer

Harrison

Jackson

Kanawha

Lewis

Lincoln

Logan

Marion

Marshall

Mason

McDowell

Mingo

Monongalia

Nicholas

Ohio

Pleasants

Pocahontas

Preston

Putnam

Raleigh

Randolph

Ritchie

Roane

Taylor

Tucker

Tyler

Upshur

Wayne

Webster

Wetzel

Wirt

Wood

Wyoming

