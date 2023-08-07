FIRST ALERT: Tornado watch in effect all of NCWV
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 11:14 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for many of West Virginia’s 55 counties, including all of north-central West Virginia.
The NWS says a tornado watch means tornadoes are possible in the area. Additionally, be ready to act quickly if a warning is issued or you suspect a tornado is approaching.
The following counties have been placed under a tornado watch until 6 p.m. on Monday:
- Barbour
- Boone
- Braxton
- Cabell
- Calhoun
- Clay
- Doddridge
- Fayette
- Gilmer
- Harrison
- Jackson
- Kanawha
- Lewis
- Lincoln
- Logan
- Marion
- Marshall
- Mason
- McDowell
- Mingo
- Monongalia
- Nicholas
- Ohio
- Pleasants
- Pocahontas
- Preston
- Putnam
- Raleigh
- Randolph
- Ritchie
- Roane
- Taylor
- Tucker
- Tyler
- Upshur
- Wayne
- Webster
- Wetzel
- Wirt
- Wood
- Wyoming
Click here for the latest in severe storm watches and warnings.
Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.