Five-block radius evacuated after gas leak, structure fire

By Eric Fossell
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 6:25 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUNBAR, W.Va. (WSAZ) - According to Metro 911, the Dunbar Fire Department says all residents in the evacuation area can return home Monday night.

Roads in the area of Virginia Avenue and 16th Street may still be closed as crews continue to work.

DUNBAR, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A five-block radius is being evacuated Monday evening after a natural gas leak and structure fire in the 1300 block of Virginia Avenue, Metro 911 dispatchers say.

The incident was reported just before 6 p.m.

Five-block radius evacuated after apartment fire
Five-block radius evacuated after apartment fire(WSAZ/Adriana Doria)

Everyone got out of the involved building OK, according to dispatchers.

Residents in that area can go to the Dunbar Rec Center for shelter. That’s located at 2601 Fairlawn Avenue.

If you need help evacuating your home, you’re asked to call 304-744-6843 or dial 911.

Metro 911 reports that the affected area is about a block behind the Tudors Biscuits off Fairlawn Avenue.

We have a crew at the scene working to get more details. Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jarred Schultz
UPDATE: West Virginia man missing after attending LIV Golf Tournament found dead
FIRST ALERT: Tornado watch in effect all of NCWV until 6 p.m.
FIRST ALERT: Tornado watch expires for all of NCWV
Garrett Bohnsack and Irelynn Keigley
Police: Man drives impaired with 9-month-old in car, 2 charged with child neglect
First Alert Weather Day for today, August 7, 2023.
FIRST ALERT: Severe storms throughout today
FCI Gilmer
Inmate dies at FCI Gilmer, officials say

Latest News

WVU President Gordon Gee
President Gordon Gee announces plans to retire from WVU
August 7th, the day to commemorate the Purple Heart and all those who have received one.
National Purple Heart Day: Honoring the brave men and women who served the country
West Virginia Legislature completes second day of special session
West Virginia Legislature completes second day of special session
Kayla Smith's Monday Evening Forecast | August 7, 2023
Bridgeport Municipal Building
The search reignites for Bridgeport City Manager