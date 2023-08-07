Five-block radius evacuated after gas leak, structure fire

DUNBAR, W.Va. (WSAZ) - According to Metro 911, the Dunbar Fire Department says all residents in the evacuation area can return home Monday night.

Roads in the area of Virginia Avenue and 16th Street may still be closed as crews continue to work.

DUNBAR, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A five-block radius is being evacuated Monday evening after a natural gas leak and structure fire in the 1300 block of Virginia Avenue, Metro 911 dispatchers say.

The incident was reported just before 6 p.m.

Five-block radius evacuated after apartment fire (WSAZ/Adriana Doria)

Everyone got out of the involved building OK, according to dispatchers.

Residents in that area can go to the Dunbar Rec Center for shelter. That’s located at 2601 Fairlawn Avenue.

If you need help evacuating your home, you’re asked to call 304-744-6843 or dial 911.

Metro 911 reports that the affected area is about a block behind the Tudors Biscuits off Fairlawn Avenue.

We have a crew at the scene working to get more details.

