Inmate dies at FCI Gilmer, officials say

GLENVILLE, W.Va (WDTV) - A 41-year-old inmate at the Federal Correctional Institution Gilmer in Glenville died on Saturday, officials say.

On Saturday, Aug. 5 at around 1 p.m., inmate Ronald Myles was found unresponsive at FCI Gilmer in Glenville, according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons.

Officials say responding staff immediately initiated life-saving measures and requested EMS as life-saving measures continued.

Myles was subsequently was pronounced dead by EMS personnel.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation was then notified.

According to officials, no staff or other inmates were injured, and at no time was the public in danger.

Myles was sentenced in the Northern District of Ohio to a 222-month sentence for Armed Bank Robbery. Officials say he had been in custody at FCI Gilmer since August 15, 2017.

A cause of death has not been released at this time.

FCI Gilmer is a medium security facility that currently houses 1,627 male offenders.

