John Lawrence Perri Sr.

Mary Alice Lowther
Mary Alice Lowther(WDTV Placeholder)
By Master Control
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 11:10 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

John Lawrence Perri Sr., 83, of Clarksburg, WV, passed away on Saturday, August 5, 2023, at the United Hospital Center. He was born in Spelter, WV, on March 30, 1940, a son of the late John and Mary Ann Garcia Perri. He was married on December 28, 1962, to his beloved wife, Jewel Ann Criss Perri, who preceded him in death on June 2, 2012. Mr. Perri is survived by his son, John L. “Johnny” Perri Jr. and wife Tara of Stonewood; granddaughter, Blakelynn Perri; his brother, Marty Perri of Clarksburg, and one sister, Margaret “Susie” Perri of Spelter. In addition to his parents and wife, Mr. Perri was preceded in death by a sister, Dolores Perri Wells; and sister-in-law, Debbie Perri. John was a graduate of Victory High School class of 1958 and retired from Pratt-Whitney after 35 years of service as a Maintenance Mechanic.  He previously worked at the M & H Zinc Plant in Spelter for 12 years.  He was a member of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. Family and friends may call at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort, on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 from 2:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. where Catholic Burial Rites will be held on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. with Father Casey Mahone presiding.  Interment will follow in the Shinnston Memorial Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com  A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

BRIDGEPORT, WV (WDTV) -

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The recall impacts less than 7,000 bags of 14.5 oz and 1 oz bags.
Voluntary recall issued for some Doritos Nacho Cheese flavored chips
Ted Cassidy, the actor most notable for his role as Lurch, the Addams Family’s butler, grew up...
Lurch Fest 2023 celebrates local legend
First Alert Weather Day
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Severe Thunderstorms Expected Tomorrow
Sedrick McGlaston
Authorities searching for missing man
Pennsboro Speedway Heritage Festival Days in 2016.
Racing to officially return to Pennsboro Speedway in 2024

Latest News

John Letcher Dalton
John Letcher Dalton
Danny Ray Cutlip
Danny Ray Cutlip
Carolyn Sue Ostrich
Carolyn Sue Ostrich
William “Bill” Clarence Walden
William “Bill” Clarence Walden