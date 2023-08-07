John Lawrence Perri Sr., 83, of Clarksburg, WV, passed away on Saturday, August 5, 2023, at the United Hospital Center. He was born in Spelter, WV, on March 30, 1940, a son of the late John and Mary Ann Garcia Perri. He was married on December 28, 1962, to his beloved wife, Jewel Ann Criss Perri, who preceded him in death on June 2, 2012. Mr. Perri is survived by his son, John L. “Johnny” Perri Jr. and wife Tara of Stonewood; granddaughter, Blakelynn Perri; his brother, Marty Perri of Clarksburg, and one sister, Margaret “Susie” Perri of Spelter. In addition to his parents and wife, Mr. Perri was preceded in death by a sister, Dolores Perri Wells; and sister-in-law, Debbie Perri. John was a graduate of Victory High School class of 1958 and retired from Pratt-Whitney after 35 years of service as a Maintenance Mechanic. He previously worked at the M & H Zinc Plant in Spelter for 12 years. He was a member of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. Family and friends may call at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort, on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 from 2:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. where Catholic Burial Rites will be held on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. with Father Casey Mahone presiding. Interment will follow in the Shinnston Memorial Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

