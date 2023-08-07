Latest project for Bridgeport dealership to relocate nearly complete

This article comes from our media partners at Connect Bridgeport.

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A multi-million-dollar project at the White Oaks development that began in January is nearly finished eight months later.

Since the start of the project, roughly 350,000 cubic yards of dirt has been moved at the site.

Most of the work is being done to facilitate the future home of Jenkins Subaru and Jenkins Hyundai in the White Oaks section of Harrison County.

“The contractor is just about ready to wrap things up and should be putting the finishing touches on the earth work,” said Austin Thrasher, the project manager representing High Tech Corridor Development who is responsible for development at White Oaks. “As we get into (this) week, I look for them to be spreading the topsoil.”

Once finished, there will be plenty of new, flat acreage available. The Jenkins family will assume 17.7 acres at White Oaks, 13.7 of which will be usable.

The additional four acres will be hillside, all of which is visible from the interstate.

The Jenkins family of dealerships in Bridgeport will eventually move from their current location on Lodgeville Road and it is anticipated to begin construction in 2025.

The current Jenkins property, which can be seen from the northbound side of I-79, is roughly eight acres. The current building is roughly 4,600 square feet. The new site will house buildings for both Subaru and Hyundai. The size of those buildings will be determined at the time of construction with input from the manufacturer.

The project, according to the Jenkins family, will top $10 million.

The entire work area will cover 40 acres, City Engineer Beth Fox said earlier this year.

FOR PRIOR COVERAGE

