Thousands without power due to storms, power restored to some in Marion County

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - As of 2:15 p.m., more than 10,000 Mon Power customers in NCWV are without power.

Braxton: 805 customers without power

Gilmer: 663 customers without power

Marion: 5,487 customers without power

Monongalia: 1,589 customers without power

Preston: 3,584 customers without power

Ritchie: 18 customers without power

Taylor: 138 customers without power

Webster: 61 customers without power

All other counties in NCWV have less than 10 customers without power.

Across the state, more than 15,000 Mon Power customers are without power.

More than 13,000 people are without power across north-central West Virginia as strong storms move across the state, including more than 7,000 in Marion County alone.

As of 1:50 p.m., more than 13,500 Mon Power customers in NCWV are without power.

Braxton: 792 customers without power

Gilmer: 663 customers without power

Harrison: 106 customers without power

Marion: 7,273 customers without power

Monongalia: 1,547 customers without power

Preston: 2,950 customers without power

Ritchie: 18 customers without power

Taylor: 138 customers without power

Webster: 61 customers without power

All other counties in NCWV have less than 10 customers without power.

Across the state, more than 15,000 Mon Power customers are without power.

Power is expected to be restored to all areas by Monday afternoon, according to Mon Power.

