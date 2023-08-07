Thousands without power due to storms, power restored to some in Marion County

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 1:54 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - As of 2:15 p.m., more than 10,000 Mon Power customers in NCWV are without power.

  • Braxton: 805 customers without power
  • Gilmer: 663 customers without power
  • Marion: 5,487 customers without power
  • Monongalia: 1,589 customers without power
  • Preston: 3,584 customers without power
  • Ritchie: 18 customers without power
  • Taylor: 138 customers without power
  • Webster: 61 customers without power

All other counties in NCWV have less than 10 customers without power.

Across the state, more than 15,000 Mon Power customers are without power.

Power is expected to be restored to all areas by Monday afternoon, according to Mon Power.

This is a developing story. Stick with 5 News for updates.

