Morgantown man charged after more than 8,500 images of child sexual abuse found

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A Monongalia County man has been charged after authorities say they found the equivalent of 8,500 images of child sexual abuse in his home.

Authorities received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in January 2023 that included 210 images that were consistent with child sexual abuse material, according to a criminal complaint.

Police say they then traced back the tip to 66-year-old James Davis, of Morgantown, by using a phone number, email address, and IP addresses.

A search warrant was executed at Davis’s home, and authorities say they seized several electronic devices and electronic storage devices for forensic analysis.

Court documents say at least 460 photos and 67 videos were found on just one of the seized storage devices. The videos found equaled about 8,100 photos, “giving a total image count of over 8,500 images.”

Davis has been charged with distributing/exhibiting of material depicting minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct. He is being held at North Central Regional Jail on a $50,000 bond.

