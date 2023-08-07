Police: Man drives impaired with 9-month-old in car, 2 charged with child neglect

Garrett Bohnsack and Irelynn Keigley
Garrett Bohnsack and Irelynn Keigley(WV Corrections)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 12:18 PM EDT
BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - A man and woman have each been charged after he drove while impaired with a nine-month-old infant in the car.

Authorities pulled over a car being driven by 22-year-old Garrett Bohnsack on Barbour St. in Buckhannon on Thursday, Aug. 3 for a registration violation, according to a criminal complaint.

Authorities say they could smell marijuana coming from the car, and Bohnsack allegedly said he smoked a few hours prior to the traffic stop but did not have any marijuana.

Court documents say officers could also smell marijuana on the passenger, 20-year-old Irelynn Keigley. Two bags were found in her purse containing nearly 17 grams of THC Wax in addition to 28.45 grams of marijuana in the trunk that Bohnsack said belonged to him.

Officers say Bohnsack showed signs of impairment on two sobriety tests, and Keigley allegedly said she knew Bohnsack was impaired and allowed him to drive with a nine-month-old infant in the car anyway.

Bohnsack has been charged with child neglect and possession of marijuana, and Keigley has been charged with child neglect and possession of THC Wax. Both are being held at Tygart Valley Regional Jail on $75,000 cash-only bonds.

