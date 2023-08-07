Portions of I-79 experiencing flooding in Marion, Mon counties

MARION/MONONGALIA COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - Portions of I-79 in Marion and Monongalia counties are experiencing flooding as severe weather moves through the area.

According to West Virginia 511 as of 3:20 p.m., I-79 is flooding in two areas in Monongalia County and one area in Marion County.

Officials say flooding is occurring in Marion County at mile marker 134 southbound.

In Monongalia County, officials say there is flooding at mile marker 143 southbound and mile marker 149 northbound.

Severe storms will continue moving through north-central West Virginia on Monday.

A tornado watch as well as a severe thunderstorm warning and a flash flood warning are in effect for our area, all set to expire this evening.

