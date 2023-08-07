RSV medication gains FDA approval with help from WVU experts

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A new RSV medication has gained FDA approval, thanks to some medical experts at West Virginia University.

The FDA granted approval for Beyfortus, a drug that prevents RSV in babies and toddlers.

A team of medical experts at WVU were involved in the research and development of Beyfortus.

Families in the area allowed their kids to participate in clinical trials.

The approval of Beyfortus marks a huge milestone in pediatric care.

