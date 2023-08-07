The search reignites for Bridgeport City Manager

By John Blashke
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 6:06 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - It’s been a week since Bridgeport announced the departure of its city manager. In Fairmont, their city manager announced she’s retiring in September. Clarksburg only recently got a new city manager after a year-long search.

Many West Virginia cities operate a weak-mayor and council with a city manager form of government.

The council is elected and generally has the ideas, then the city manager acts upon them.

Weston City Manager Nate Stansbury says his role requires a broad range of knowledge from utilities to politics.

“All of their desires get funneled into decisions that get funneled to the city manager who figures out how to best implement those with his team and funnels them back the other way, and that’s where that hourglass shape comes,” said Stansbury. “So you’re the rubber hits the road person. You’ve got to have a foot in the political realm to understand the political implications of what you’re suggesting, but you’re also called to be the professional.”

Stansbury says the job requires a balance much like a mediator between what the council wants and what the city can do.

As for Bridgeport’s current situation, the police chief is acting in an interim role as city manager until a replacement can be found.

Shinnston’s City Manager Chad Edwards says taking on two roles like that can be very challenging.

“But I cannot imagine having to run a police department and a city at the same time,” said Edwards. “In those roles as interim they don’t necessarily want that they’re just holding it down because they love their city and just want to do what they can for them just like we do, but at the same time it’s not necessarily something that they set out to do.”

Edwards says city managers and the council they serve need to be on the same page which makes the process of finding and maintaining a city manager so crucial.

“I would highly recommend that anyone wanting to get into this profession consider it; if serving the public is something you really want to do then I would highly recommend going into municipal government and then not to mention too that municipal government you’re right there with the people, especially in West Virginia very rewarding feeling,” said Edwards.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FIRST ALERT: Tornado watch in effect all of NCWV until 6 p.m.
FIRST ALERT: Tornado watch expires for all of NCWV
First Alert Weather Day for today, August 7, 2023.
FIRST ALERT: Severe storms throughout today
The recall impacts less than 7,000 bags of 14.5 oz and 1 oz bags.
Voluntary recall issued for some Doritos Nacho Cheese flavored chips
Jarred Schultz
UPDATE: West Virginia man missing after attending LIV Golf Tournament found dead
Stacia Aab
Dead, injured and starving animals found in woman’s home

Latest News

Historian, local veteran speak on the importance of Purple Heart award
Search continues for new Bridgeport City Manager
Severe weather moves through NCWV
Tips to stay safe during severe storms