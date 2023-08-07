The search reignites for Bridgeport City Manager

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - It’s been a week since Bridgeport announced the departure of its city manager. In Fairmont, their city manager announced she’s retiring in September. Clarksburg only recently got a new city manager after a year-long search.

Many West Virginia cities operate a weak-mayor and council with a city manager form of government.

The council is elected and generally has the ideas, then the city manager acts upon them.

Weston City Manager Nate Stansbury says his role requires a broad range of knowledge from utilities to politics.

“All of their desires get funneled into decisions that get funneled to the city manager who figures out how to best implement those with his team and funnels them back the other way, and that’s where that hourglass shape comes,” said Stansbury. “So you’re the rubber hits the road person. You’ve got to have a foot in the political realm to understand the political implications of what you’re suggesting, but you’re also called to be the professional.”

Stansbury says the job requires a balance much like a mediator between what the council wants and what the city can do.

As for Bridgeport’s current situation, the police chief is acting in an interim role as city manager until a replacement can be found.

Shinnston’s City Manager Chad Edwards says taking on two roles like that can be very challenging.

“But I cannot imagine having to run a police department and a city at the same time,” said Edwards. “In those roles as interim they don’t necessarily want that they’re just holding it down because they love their city and just want to do what they can for them just like we do, but at the same time it’s not necessarily something that they set out to do.”

Edwards says city managers and the council they serve need to be on the same page which makes the process of finding and maintaining a city manager so crucial.

“I would highly recommend that anyone wanting to get into this profession consider it; if serving the public is something you really want to do then I would highly recommend going into municipal government and then not to mention too that municipal government you’re right there with the people, especially in West Virginia very rewarding feeling,” said Edwards.

