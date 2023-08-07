Severe storms are over, calmer weather in store
Expect areas of dense fog in the morning.
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 6:55 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Strong storms swept through West Virginia early this afternoon, causing plenty of wind damage as well as flash floods. Another round of storms comes later tonight, and once that crosses, calm weather ensues for Tuesday. Just be wary of dense fog Tuesday morning. Watch Kayla Smith’s forecast for more details.
