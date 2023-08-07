State of Preparedness in effect for all of West Virginia

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 2:41 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - With the potential of severe weather, Governor Justice has declared a State of Preparedness for all 55 counties in West Virginia.

With this declaration, the State Emergency Operations Center increased today at 12 p.m. from Steady State to Enhanced Watch.

Heavy precipitation, damaging winds, hail, and a chance of isolated tornadoes have been predicted for parts of the state, which Gov. Justice could threaten the health and safety of many West Virginians.

Gov. Justice urges citizens to take this potentially hazardous weather seriously and plan accordingly.

A tornado watch has been issued until 6 p.m. Monday for all of north-central West Virginia.

Click here for the most up-to-date list of watches and warnings in effect for our area.

The State of Preparedness allows the West Virginia Emergency Management Division to posture personnel and resources for quick response to any emergency that may develop. Gov. Justice says coordinating agencies have been placed on standby to report to the State Emergency Operations Center should the need arise.

Gov. Justice and the WVEMD ask all West Virginians to remain attentive to weather conditions through local media reports and follow any instructions issued by emergency officials.

Click here to view the State of Preparedness.

