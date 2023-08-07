Tips to stay safe during severe storms

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WILX/WDTV) - To stay safe during severe weather, you must first be prepared.

The following are steps you can use to stay safe during severe storms:

Prepare Have enough supplies to last you 72 hours. This includes food, water, medication, etc. You should have food that doesn’t require refrigeration, or heating, and copies of prescriptions as well as a first aid kit. When planning, don’t forget to have food and water for any pets you might have. Have a flashlight ready, as well as a portable radio, and extra batteries. Try to use battery operated lights instead of candles, which can cause a fire. Turn off or unplug appliances. This will help prevent an electrical overload when power is restored. You can leave one light switch on to let you know when the power is back. If you have electrically powered medical equipment, you should talk to your doctor about getting an emergency battery back-up system. NEVER use generators in enclosed areas. This means no garages, breezeways, or near other air intakes. If you do that, you risk CO poisoning.

Downed wires ALWAYS stay at least 25 feet away from all downed wires and always assume that they are ‘live’. Call local law enforcement to report downed power lines. NEVER drive over a downed power line, and stay away from storm debris that might be entangled with power lines. Never go into an area with electrical-powered equipment where there is standing water.

Flooding Stay out of flooded areas, including basements, especially if water is in contact with outlets or any electric appliance. The water, or moisture, could conduct electricity causing injury. Do not drive through flooded areas.

After When it’s safe to leave your home, you can check on neighbors or family members who may have been affected by the storm. Especially those such as the elderly, individuals with infants, or people with limited mobility or other special needs.



