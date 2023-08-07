Tradition continues for Fairmont Halloween attraction

Dorothea and Charles Bunner, with help from their five children, have been welcoming visitors to their spooky yard haunt for eight years.
Dorothea and Charles Bunner, with help from their five children, have been welcoming visitors to their spooky yard haunt for eight years.(Tanner Gilmartin)
By Tanner Gilmartin
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 12:50 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A spooky Fairmont tradition returns for another season of haunting. C & D Bunner Family Spooky Yard Haunt is a family-operated haunted attraction located off the Pricketts Fort exit. Dorothea and Charles Bunner, with help from their five children, have been welcoming visitors to their spooky yard haunt for eight years. The idea was originally sparked by Dorothea and Charles’ son, Tyler, who left for the army as the project began development.

" Tyler started it when he was young because there wasn’t much for him to do,” Mrs. Bunner said. “He put some [decorations] up and realized he had something going. Once he joined the army, we just kind of followed and took over.”

Following Tyler’s lead, the Bunners built a 15 to 20 minute walkthrough attraction in their own front yard. The yard haunt includes props, a maze, and scare actors at every turn. The year-long construction process wouldn’t be worth it, if not for the support from friends and visitors.

“It’s very nice to know we have people, not just from other states, but from other countries that come out here,” Mrs. Bunner said. “It means a lot to us.”

This year’s official opening night will be September 29th. The spooky yard haunt will operate on Fridays and Saturdays through until early November. You can learn more about C & D Bunner Family Spooky Yard haunt here.

