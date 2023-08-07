Upshur County man charged with making terroristic threats on Facebook

Thomas Riley
Thomas Riley(WV Corrections)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 12:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - An Upshur County man has been charged after authorities say he made terroristic threats on Facebook.

The Upshur County Sheriff’s Office says in a Facebook post 48-year-old Thomas Riley, of French Creek, was arrested after a threatening post was found on Facebook.

According to a criminal complaint, Riley made several terroristic threats directed at specific people and the public on his Facebook page on July 30 and threatened to kill another person on July 28.

Authorities said they “believe that all the threats against the victims have been addressed and urge the public to contact law enforcement when threats like this are seen, so we can ensure the safety of our community and its members.”

Riley has been charged with making terroristic threats, possession of a controlled substance, and operating an open dump, according to the UCSO. He is being held at Tygart Valley Regional Jail on a $75,000 cash-only bond.

