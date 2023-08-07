West Virginia man reported missing after attending LIV Golf Tournament

Jarred Schultz
Jarred Schultz(WVVA News)
By Kassidy Brown
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 10:37 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEWISBURG, W.Va. (WVVA) - A man is missing after he attending the LIV Golf Tournament over the weekend.

Jarred David Schultz, 39, of Barboursville, was last seen around 11:40 p.m. on August 5 in the area of Coleman Drive in Lewisburg.

The Lewisburg Police Department is actively investigating Schultz’s disappearance along with other agencies.

LPD asks that if you have any information regarding Schultz’s whereabouts, contact the Lewisburg Police office at 304-645-1626.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The recall impacts less than 7,000 bags of 14.5 oz and 1 oz bags.
Voluntary recall issued for some Doritos Nacho Cheese flavored chips
First Alert Weather Day for today, August 7, 2023.
FIRST ALERT: Severe storms throughout today
Ted Cassidy, the actor most notable for his role as Lurch, the Addams Family’s butler, grew up...
Lurch Fest 2023 celebrates local legend
First Alert Weather Day
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Severe Thunderstorms Expected Tomorrow
Sedrick McGlaston
Authorities searching for missing man

Latest News

Garrett Bohnsack and Irelynn Keigley
Police: Man drives impaired with 9-month-old in car, 2 charged with child neglect
Latest project for Bridgeport dealership to relocate nearly complete
Latest project for Bridgeport dealership to relocate nearly complete
FIRST ALERT: Tornado watch in effect all of NCWV until 6 p.m.
FIRST ALERT: Tornado watch in effect all of NCWV
Dorothea and Charles Bunner, with help from their five children, have been welcoming visitors...
Tradition continues for Fairmont Halloween attraction
New state park will be located above this scenic spot at Summersville Lake.
Legislation aims to name Summersville Lake as West Virginia’s newest state park