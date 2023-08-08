3 delegates introduce amendment to bill to clear WVU of $45M deficit

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Three members of the House of Delegates have introduced an amendment to a bill that has passed the Senate that would clear almost all of West Virginia University’s $45 million deficit.

Delegates Evan Hansen (D-Monongalia), John Williams (D-Monongalia), and Anitra Hamilton (D-Monongalia) introduced the floor amendment on Tuesday during the Special Session.

The amendment is to a bill that has already passed the Senate that would award $45 million to Marshall University’s Cybersecurity Program from the state’s $1.8 billion surplus.

The amendment would award WVU $45 million, which would also come from the state’s $1.8 billion surplus. The award would essentially clear the University’s $45 million deficit.

The bill, Senate Bill 1017, has already been passed by the Senate and is in the House for consideration.

Because of the deficit WVU currently faces, several programs at the University are under review and could lead to a reduction in faculty or doing away with the programs entirely.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.