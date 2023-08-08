Black Heritage Festival’s entertainment lineup features iconic rapper

FILE PHOTO of the West Virginia Black Heritage Festival
FILE PHOTO of the West Virginia Black Heritage Festival(WDTV)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 11:11 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
This article comes from our media partners at Connect Bridgeport.

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia Black Heritage Festival has announced its entertainment lineup for the 2023 event.

The festival, which will be in downtown Clarksburg from Sept. 8-10, features a few of the biggest names in the music industry.

Headlining the festival on Sept. 9 is legendary rapper Kurtis Blow.

Blow, who was the first rapper signed by a major label in 1979, has had several hits, including including Basketball, 8 Million Stories, and The Breaks. He has also worked with other legendary rap and music artists, such as Run DMC, The Fat Boys and Wyclef Jean.

Other acts include the Marcells, Balafon Dancers, Byron Cooper, The Formation Beyoncé Experience, and The Purple Madness Prince Tribute.

Several food and other vendors will also be on hand for the festival.

The annual golf tournament will also be held on Sept. 8 at the Bel Meadow Golf Club.

Click here for more information or to register for the golf tournament.

