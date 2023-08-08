Bowie Rose Reed

Mary Alice Lowther
Mary Alice Lowther(WDTV Placeholder)
Published: Aug. 8, 2023
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 2:07 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Baby Bowie Rose Reed was called home by her grandfathers, Rodger Woolford and Joseph Reed, at Ruby Memorial hospital on August 7, 2023. Bowie was born in Morgantown, WV, on June 26, 2023, a daughter of Chancellor Hamilton Reed and Carrie Louise Woolford Reed of Jane Lew, WV. Bowie is survived by her fur siblings her cats, O’Malley, and Aggie; maternal grandmother, Cynthia Woolford; paternal grandparents, Sheila Reed and Tami Simons; aunts and uncles, Rachel Woolford, Amanda Fincham and husband Travis, Charlene Knoble, Drew Shelton, Tristan Wright, Chris Crim and wife Brittany, and Jeff “Scooter” Johnson; as well as several great aunts, great uncles, and cousins. Bowie was preceded in death by her maternal grandfather Rodger Woolford and paternal grandfather, Joseph Reed, as well as her great grandparents. There will be a celebration of our little wildflower Bowie Rose’s life announced at a later date. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com  A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

