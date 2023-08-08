Clarksburg man charged in DUI crash

GRAFTON, W.Va (WDTV) - A Clarksburg man has been charged in Taylor County after authorities say he was behind the wheel while intoxicated.

Deputies with the Taylor County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-vehicle crash with injuries in the 5900 block of George Washington Highway on Sunday, Aug. 6 at around 7:10 p.m., according to a criminal complaint.

Deputies say 24-year-old Chance Goehner lost control of his pickup truck and stuck the victim’s car.

Goehner allegedly told deputies he drank three to four beers prior to the accident.

Authorities on the scene say he failed a sobriety test and had a BAC of 0.156.

Court documents say the victim was taken to the hospital for treatment. Their condition is unknown.

Goehner has been charged with driving under the influence of alcohol. He is out on bond.

