Dozens of bills move through Legislature during special session
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - There are a number of bills that are moving through the Legislature during the special session.
On Sunday, Gov. Jim Justice issued a proclamation calling for the special session to consider a total of 44 items that were on the agenda.
Several bills have already passed both the Senate and the House of Delegates, completing legislation.
The following are the bills that have been passed by both the House and the Senate, as of Tuesday afternoon:
- Senate Bill 1019
- Supplementing and amending appropriations from General Revenue to WV State Senate, WV House of Delegates, and to Joint Expenses
- Senate Bill 1020
- Authorizing Mercer County Commission to levy special district excise tax for Ridges Economic Opportunity Development District
- Senate Bill 1029
- Supplementing and amending appropriations from General Revenue to Department of Economic Development, Office of Secretary
- Senate Bill 1030
- Supplementing and amending appropriations from General Revenue to Department of Administration, Office of Technology
- Senate Bill 1032
- Supplementing and amending appropriations from General Revenue to Department of Commerce, Division of Forestry
- Senate Bill 1033
- Making supplemental appropriation of federal funds to Department of Commerce, Geological and Economic Survey
- Senate Bill 1034
- Supplementing and amending appropriations from General Revenue to Department of Arts, Culture, and History, Division of Culture and History
- Senate Bill 1037
- Supplementing and amending appropriations from General Revenue to Department of Veterans’ Assistance
- Senate Bill 1038
- Supplementing and amending appropriations from General Revenue to Adjutant General, State Militia
- Senate Bill 1039
- Making supplementary appropriation to Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation, Regional Jail and Correctional Facility Authority
- Senate Bill 1041
- Supplementing and amending appropriations from General Revenue to Department of Homeland Security, West Virginia State Police
- Senate Bill 1043
- Supplementing and amending appropriations from General Revenue to DHHR
There are also a number of bills are still working their way through the Legislature, waiting to be passed by either the Senate or House.
Some of the bills that have not completed legislation include bills that impact roads and corrections. The following are some of the bills that the Senate has passed and moved to the House for consideration:
- Senate Bill 1003
- Supplementing and amending appropriations from General Revenue to multiple funds for Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation
- Senate Bill 1005
- Supplementing and amending appropriations from General Revenue to Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation, Correctional Units and Bureau of Juvenile Services
- Senate Bill 1007
- Requiring municipalities to reimburse responsible county regional jail per diem fees in certain cases
- Senate Bill 1027
- Supplementing, amending and increasing existing items of appropriation from State Road Fund to DOH
The following are some bills the House has been working on that also impact roads and corrections:
- House Bill 104
- Making a supplementary appropriation to the Department of Homeland Security, Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation – Parolee Supervision Fees
- House Bill 122
- Supplementing and amending the appropriations to the Department of Homeland Security, Division of Emergency Management
- House Bill 123
- Making a supplementary appropriation to the Department of Homeland Security, Division of Emergency Management, Growth County Fire Protection Fund, and to the Department of Homeland Security, Division of Emergency Management, County Fire Protection Fund
- House Bill 127
- Supplementing, amending and increasing existing items of appropriation from the State Road Fund to the Department of Transportation, Division of Highways
- House Bill 129
- Supplementing and amending Chapter 11, Acts of the Legislature, Regular Session, 2023, known as the budget bill, to the Department of Economic Development – Office of the Secretary
- House Bill 139
- Making a supplementary appropriation to the Department of Homeland Security, Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation – Regional Jail and Correctional Facility Authority
