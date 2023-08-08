Dozens of bills move through Legislature during special session

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - There are a number of bills that are moving through the Legislature during the special session.

On Sunday, Gov. Jim Justice issued a proclamation calling for the special session to consider a total of 44 items that were on the agenda.

Several bills have already passed both the Senate and the House of Delegates, completing legislation.

The following are the bills that have been passed by both the House and the Senate, as of Tuesday afternoon:

There are also a number of bills are still working their way through the Legislature, waiting to be passed by either the Senate or House.

Some of the bills that have not completed legislation include bills that impact roads and corrections. The following are some of the bills that the Senate has passed and moved to the House for consideration:

Senate Bill 1003 Supplementing and amending appropriations from General Revenue to multiple funds for Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation

Senate Bill 1005 Supplementing and amending appropriations from General Revenue to Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation, Correctional Units and Bureau of Juvenile Services

Senate Bill 1007 Requiring municipalities to reimburse responsible county regional jail per diem fees in certain cases

Senate Bill 1027 Supplementing, amending and increasing existing items of appropriation from State Road Fund to DOH



The following are some bills the House has been working on that also impact roads and corrections:

House Bill 104 Making a supplementary appropriation to the Department of Homeland Security, Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation – Parolee Supervision Fees

House Bill 122 Supplementing and amending the appropriations to the Department of Homeland Security, Division of Emergency Management

House Bill 123 Making a supplementary appropriation to the Department of Homeland Security, Division of Emergency Management, Growth County Fire Protection Fund, and to the Department of Homeland Security, Division of Emergency Management, County Fire Protection Fund

House Bill 127 Supplementing, amending and increasing existing items of appropriation from the State Road Fund to the Department of Transportation, Division of Highways

House Bill 129 Supplementing and amending Chapter 11, Acts of the Legislature, Regular Session, 2023, known as the budget bill, to the Department of Economic Development – Office of the Secretary

House Bill 139 Making a supplementary appropriation to the Department of Homeland Security, Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation – Regional Jail and Correctional Facility Authority



Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.