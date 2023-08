BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Nicole Davis with the Mon Arts Center joined First at 4 on Tuesday.

She talked about A MAC Summer Night’s Dream happening later this month, food and beverages that will be catered, and where the proceeds go to.

You can watch the full interview above and watch First at 4 weekdays from 4 - 5 p.m. only on WDTV.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.