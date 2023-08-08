Heavy rain returns Wednesday night into Thursday morning, could raise flooding concerns

Some weak storms will be embedded in the system as well.
By Kayla Smith
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 6:24 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Today was a much nicer day than yesterday, and tomorrow will be fairly similar, except for the chance of a few isolated showers or storms in the afternoon. The chance of rain increases by late Wednesday night into Thursday as a system brings pockets of heavy rain that could cause flash flooding concerns in areas that saw flash flooding yesterday. Watch Kayla Smith’s forecast for more details.

