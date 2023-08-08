Man charged with child neglect in DUI crash

By Martina Bills
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 10:48 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man is charged after police say he drove under the influence and crashed, injuring an 8-month-old baby and four other people.

The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office were called to investigate a crash in the 27000 block of Second Avenue in Handley on Monday night.

Deputies said an SUV driven by John Porter, 27, of Powellton, crossed the center line, hitting another car head-on. Five people, including an 8-month old baby, were in Porter’s vehicle at the time of the crash and were injured. The driver and a passenger in the other vehicle were also injured and treated at local hospitals.

Investigators believe Porter was driving under the influence of a controlled substance or drugs at the time of the crash. Deputies also said Porter did not have a valid license.

Porter is charged with four counts of DUI causing bodily injury, driving under the influence with a minor, child neglect creating substantial risk of injury, and driving with no license.

Porter is in the South Central Regional Jail.

