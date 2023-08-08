Manchin Injury Law Hometown Hero: Dr. Kelly Nelson

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - This month’s Hometown Hero, sponsored by the Manchin Injury Law Group, is Dr. Kelly Nelson, someone who leads by example when giving back to help children.

Many know Dr. Kelly Nelson from his long career in medicine.

Many others know him from his volunteer and philanthropic efforts for children’s charities.

For playing his part to give back to the community, Dr. Nelson is this month’s Manchin Injury Law Hometown Hero.

“It’s very humbling. I don’t deserve it. The charity deserves it. I might be the name of it. I might be the face of it. I might be the voice of the charity, but truly the charity is this community. It’s this community that gives dollars so we can take care of kids in need in our own backyard. So really, this is for the community,” Dr. Nelson said.

Nelson heads up the Children’s Charity Golf Tournament which was held last week at Pete Dye Golf Club.

Over the last 23 years, the tournament has helped raise over $2 million dollars for local children’s charities.

“I sat down and talked with my wife and we looked in our own backyard and saw so many kids in need. No kid can be blamed for their circumstances. No kid can be blamed for what they were born into. We want to empower those kids and try to improve those kids’ lives. We want those kids to stay in West Virginia. We want West Virginia to thrive for future generations. Any way we can impact these kids and get them to stay in West Virginia is good for all of us,” Dr. Nelson said.

Nelson shared his philosophy of giving back.

“Somewhere along the line someone made a difference, it’s up to you to make a difference in someone else’s life. It’s all about the community taking care of the community,” said Dr. Nelson.

“He has been an invaluable member of our society and our neighborhood. So, congratulations Kelly,” said Tim Manchin of Manchin Injury Law.

