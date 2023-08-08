More than 100 pounds of marijuana found during traffic stop, police say

WHEELING, W.Va (WDTV) - Authorities in Wheeling say they found more than 100 pounds of marijuana in a car during a traffic stop on Sunday.

According to the Wheeling Police Department, they conducted a traffic stop on I-70 East for a car that was speeding on Sunday, Aug. 6.

The car, which was being driven by 45-year-old Paul Okowinski, of Chicago, had a strong odor of marijuana coming from it, police say.

Paul Okowinski (WV Corrections)

Authorities say they searched the car and found 103 pounds of marijuana and drug-using materials.

Okowinski has been charged with possession with intent to deliver and transporting a controlled substance into the state. He is being held at Northern Regional Jail on a $20,000 cash-only bond.

