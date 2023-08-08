Morgantown taking steps to support future parades after cancellations

File photo of the 2022 Veterans Day parade in Morgantown.
File photo of the 2022 Veterans Day parade in Morgantown.(Madeline Edwards)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 12:39 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - After several recent parade cancellations, the City of Morgantown is now taking steps to ensure that upcoming parades will have adequate staffing.

City employees, such as Morgantown Police officers, will continue receiving priority when it comes to staffing parades and special events.

However, officials say if the city is unable to meet the required amount of staff needed for the events, it will utilize services from a traffic-control company to block and/or reroute traffic to ensure attendees’ utmost safety.

“We certainly prefer that our parades are staffed by City of Morgantown employees,” said City Manager Kim Haws, “but we felt that it was necessary to formulate a backup plan to make absolute sure that we can provide sufficient traffic control for these events.”

City administration says they recognize the impact that major parades have on the history and quality-of-life of Morgantown.

Haws has authorized overtime for city employees who work during one of the following events:

  • The Monongalia County Fair Parade
  • The Morgantown Pride Parade
  • University High School’s Homecoming Parade
  • Morgantown High School’s Homecoming Parade
  • West Virginia University’s Homecoming Parade
  • The Christmas Parade
  • The Veterans’ Day Parade

The utilization of employees who are regularly scheduled to work during the hours of these events will be encouraged, but officials say overtime has been authorized to help meet staffing requirements.

If staffing requirements still cannot be met, the city will supplement traffic control with a contracted company, according to officials.

