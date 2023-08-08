National Purple Heart Day: Honoring the brave men and women who served the country

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - August 7th, the day to commemorate the Purple Heart and all those who have received one.The medal is given to the brave men and women wounded or killed in combat. David Tucker, a historian and veteran, says that he thinks it’s important to know the importance of the oldest military decoration.

“This day is special because it reminds us that the Purple Heart is not merely an enemy marksmanship badge,” Tucker said. “It’s very important, it’s a badge of honor.”

Tucker also explained the history of how the Purple Heart design came to be.

“The Purple Heart was originally called the badge of military merit, originated by the order of General George Washington on august 7, 1782,” Tucker said. “As you can see, the metal is in the shape of a heart, and it features the likeness of General Washington. The purple of the medal was said to symbolize the courage of those who won it.”

There is a sense of pride for the men and women who have received the merit. A local veteran, Bob Nicholson, reflected on his time serving the country.

“I’m proud of what we did, what we were there for and what we fought, we just did the job that we were assigned to,” Nicholson said. “Some of us made it back without being hurt, some of us didn’t.”

Nicholson is a Jane Lew native who served in the Air Force for nearly 20 years. The veteran says he received his Purple Heart while serving in Vietnam. Through his years of service combined with 87 years of life experience, Nicholson shared advice that carried him through it all.

“Treat people the way you like to be treated; I think thats the best way to say it,” Nicholson said. “If you treat people great, you’re going to get great appreciation from other people.”

