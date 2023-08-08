Outdoor recreation opportunities expanded in Marion County

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 12:23 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MANNINGTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources has entered into a long-term agreement with the City of Mannington to expand outdoor recreation opportunities.

The agreement allows public hunting, fishing and trapping on nearly 114 acres of land in Marion County, officials say.

“We’re excited to partner with the city of Mannington and the Mannington Lake Association to bring fishing back to the Little Dents Run Lake, which will now be called Mannington Lake for law enforcement and fish management purposes,” said WVDNR Director Brett McMillion. “We look forward to seeing how this agreement improves access to exceptional hunting, trapping, and fishing opportunities in Marion County.”

The property has been incorporated into the existing 1,259 acre Dents Run Wildlife Management Area. It also includes the 10 acre Mannington Lake.

Officials say state hunting, trapping and fishing regulations apply.

