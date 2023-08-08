President Gordon Gee announces plans to retire from WVU

WVU President Gordon Gee
WVU President Gordon Gee(WVU Photo)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 10:16 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia University President Gordon Gee has announced his plans to retire in 2025 at the end of his contract.

President Gee’s contact with the university is set to end on June 30, 2025.

April Kaull, WVU’s Executive Director of Communications, says Gee plans to retire at the end of his contract.

Gee reportedly announced his retirement plans during a WVU Faculty Senate meeting on Monday, Aug. 7.

The WVU Board of Governors voted last week to extend Gee’s contract one year to June 2025 with no increase in his base salary.

WVU extends Gee’s contract amid staff cutbacks, financial deficit

It is unclear at this time if Gee will retain a role at WVU after he retires as president.

Gee, who first served at WVU in 1981, has led WVU since 2014.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jarred Schultz
UPDATE: West Virginia man missing after attending LIV Golf Tournament found dead
FIRST ALERT: Tornado watch in effect all of NCWV until 6 p.m.
FIRST ALERT: Tornado watch expires for all of NCWV
Garrett Bohnsack and Irelynn Keigley
Police: Man drives impaired with 9-month-old in car, 2 charged with child neglect
First Alert Weather Day for today, August 7, 2023.
FIRST ALERT: Severe storms throughout today
FCI Gilmer
Inmate dies at FCI Gilmer, officials say

Latest News

FILE PHOTO of the West Virginia Black Heritage Festival
Black Heritage Festival’s entertainment lineup features iconic rapper
Authorities in Wheeling say they found more than 100 pounds of marijuana in a car during a...
More than 100 pounds of marijuana found during traffic stop, police say
August 7th, the day to commemorate the Purple Heart and all those who have received one.
National Purple Heart Day: Honoring the brave men and women who served the country
West Virginia Legislature completes second day of special session
West Virginia Legislature completes second day of special session