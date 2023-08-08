Sharon Jane Bates Godwin, 79, of Clarksburg passed away on Monday, August 7, 2023. She was born in Clarksburg on February 12, 1944, a daughter of the late Seppie and Frances Martin Bates.

She was married to Donald Paul Godwin on August 27, 1962, who preceded her in death on September 12, 2021.

She is survived by her daughter, Amy Lindsey and her husband Patrick of Clarksburg; her brother, Larry Bates of Fairmont; nieces, Marta Hodge and her husband Mike of Clarksburg and Monica Godwin of Nutter Fort; nephews, Stephen Bates and his wife Debbie of Fairfax, VA and Ronald Godwin and his wife Leah of Nutter Fort; and great nieces and nephews, Jeremy Hodge, Malinda Blevins, William Bates, Daniel Bates, Alaina Godwin, Matt Ferree and Seth Ferree.

Sharon was a member of the Sycamore United Methodist Church and the Sycamore CEOS as well as the Harrison County CEOS where she was a 50+ member and held several offices. She enjoyed playing golf, especially at Lake Floyd, basket weaving, yard work and farming, and she loved her dog Petey.

In keeping with her wishes, Sharon will be cremated.

Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com. A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

