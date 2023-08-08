Stabbing incident ends in malicious wounding arrest

By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 11:23 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A woman is behind bars following a stabbing incident in the 700 block of 57th Street, according to the Charleston Police Department.

Jasmine Terry, 22, of Charleston, was arrested on Monday, August 7.

Police say during an argument over Terry entering the victim’s home, Terry is accused of pulling out a knife and stabbing the victim in the stomach.

After the incident, officers say Terry ran off.

A short time later, officers say Terry was found inside a home a short distance from the scene.

Terry was arrested and charged with malicious wounding.

The victim was taken to the hospital and is listed in stable condition.

The victim and Terry did know one another, according to police.

