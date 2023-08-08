Stabbing sends woman to the hospital

Stabbing sends woman to the hospital in Charleston.
Stabbing sends woman to the hospital in Charleston.(WSAZ/Dominick Groves)
By Dominick Groves
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 11:23 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A stabbing sent a woman to the hospital late Monday night in Charleston.

The incident was reported just before 10 p.m. in the 700 block of 57th St. SE.

Police at the scene say the woman was stabbed in the abdomen.

The extent of the victim’s injuries wasn’t released.

Charleston Police are investigating. They say the suspect left the scene.

