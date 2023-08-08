Taking a break from the rain this Tuesday

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - After severe storms brought heavy rain and strong winds to our region yesterday, we’re taking a break from any rain today, with partly sunny, average conditions. As for how long the nice weather will last, find out in the video above!

Severe thunderstorms rolled through West Virginia last night, bringing dozens of wind and hail reports (as of this morning, at least 70 wind and hail reports) and causing flash flood and severe thunderstorm warnings in the past. Fortunately, the system that brought those storms our way is pushing toward the Atlantic as of this morning, and a high-pressure system will push in from the west. As a result, this afternoon will be partly sunny, with westerly winds of 5-10 mph and highs in the upper-70s to low-80s, below average for August. Tonight into tomorrow morning, skies will be mostly clear. Some patchy, dense fog may form across our region, which could impact your commute. Winds will be light, with lows in the low-60s. Then tomorrow afternoon, clouds will build in from the west, leading to mostly cloudy skies. Winds will come from the west at 5-10 mph, and temperatures will reach the low-80s.

Overnight into Thursday morning, a low-pressure system that started in the southern states and the Rockies will bring scattered showers, and even a few thunderstorms, into our region. So our region will see rain, and maybe a few downpours. The rain sticks around for the morning and afternoon hours and should push out by late evening, leaving rainfall totals of around half an inch to an inch in some areas. Then Friday will be mostly cloudy but dry. Over the weekend, more disturbances will bring rain chances into our region, and more rain chances are expected early next week. All the while, temperatures will stay in the 80s for the next several days, around average for August. In short, today and tomorrow will be partly clear, Thursday will be rainy, and more rain chances are expected this weekend.

You can learn more about the forecast coming up on Midday and other newscasts, or keep an eye on our social media pages. And if you have any weather photos or videos you want to send our way, send them here.

Today: Partly cloudy skies. Westerly winds of 10-15 mph. High: 81.

Tonight: Partly cloudy skies. Southwesterly winds of 5-10 mph. Low: 62.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy skies. West-southwesterly winds of 5-10 mph. High: 82.

Thursday: Showers and thunderstorms during the morning and afternoon hours. Otherwise, cloudy skies. West-southwesterly winds of 10-15 mph. High: 76.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.