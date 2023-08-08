Taste of Morgantown happening later this month

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 5:30 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - You can support two good causes and enjoy some delicious food at the Taste of Morgantown later this month.

The event will be held at the Mylan Park Track Complex on Sunday, Aug. 27.

Restaurants from around the area will be preparing their best recipes as they compete for several culinary awards, all to benefit the American Red Cross Home Fire Campaign and Mylan Park Properties’ many community projects.

Organizers say that the event is a popular one.

“This is the thirteenth annual event so it’s obviously something that resonates with the community. The general public that come to attend also the restaurants who have supported us over the years and for the causes that benefit our community as well. All those things in combination make for a nice afternoon,” said Jason Keeling with the American Red Cross.

Click here to purchase tickets.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jarred Schultz
UPDATE: West Virginia man missing after attending LIV Golf Tournament found dead
FIRST ALERT: Tornado watch in effect all of NCWV until 6 p.m.
FIRST ALERT: Tornado watch expires for all of NCWV
Garrett Bohnsack and Irelynn Keigley
Police: Man drives impaired with 9-month-old in car, 2 charged with child neglect
First Alert Weather Day for today, August 7, 2023.
FIRST ALERT: Severe storms throughout today
FCI Gilmer
Inmate dies at FCI Gilmer, officials say

Latest News

State Legislature bills address jail reform
Taste of Morgantown happening later this month
Taste of Morgantown happening later this month
3 delegates introduce amendment to bill to clear WVU of $45M deficit
Dozens of bills move through Legislature during special session