Taste of Morgantown happening later this month

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - You can support two good causes and enjoy some delicious food at the Taste of Morgantown later this month.

The event will be held at the Mylan Park Track Complex on Sunday, Aug. 27.

Restaurants from around the area will be preparing their best recipes as they compete for several culinary awards, all to benefit the American Red Cross Home Fire Campaign and Mylan Park Properties’ many community projects.

Organizers say that the event is a popular one.

“This is the thirteenth annual event so it’s obviously something that resonates with the community. The general public that come to attend also the restaurants who have supported us over the years and for the causes that benefit our community as well. All those things in combination make for a nice afternoon,” said Jason Keeling with the American Red Cross.

