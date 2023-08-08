Upshur County teacher named 2023 West Virginia Teacher of the Year

BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - One of Buckhannon-Upshur High Schools’ teachers has received a prestigious award.

Brian Allman, of Buckhannon-Upshur High School, has been named the 2023 West Virginia History Teacher of the Year.

The yearly recognition is given by the Gilder Lehrman Institute of American History to one teacher in every state.

With his award, Allman earns a $1,000 cash prize and a new collection of American History books in addition to being eligible for the National History Teacher of the Year Award.

Allman was also recognized with West Virginia’s Milken Educator Award in 2019 and named a Lowell Milken Center Fellow in 2022.

